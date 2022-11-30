© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Jazz Calendar
Jazz and other music events in the Omaha metro area, compiled by KIOS music staff.

Omaha Blues Society Events -December 2022

KIOS | By Chris Cooke
Published November 30, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST
BSO.jpg

For the best in live blues in our area, the Omaha Blues Society presents ongoing

events for your consideration. Upcoming performances include:

Dec 1: John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band @ The Strut

Dec 15: Mike Zito with Hector Anchondo @ The Waiting Room

Dec 22: Tony Holiday @ The Jewell

Dec 29: The Ninja Phunk Holiday Jam @ The B. Bar

For more details you may visit omahablues.com

Chris Cooke has been a voice on public radio in Omaha since 1989. Working at KVNO-FM during college, Cooke hosted a weekend progressive jazz show on the station in addition to working as an on-air announcer. In November 1992, Cooke signed on at KIOS-FM and has been there ever since. He has hosted the Tuesday and Thursday editions of Jazz in the Afternoon since 1996 and has hosted Last Call since that year. A long time fan of jazz music, Cooke enjoys talking with the musicians who make jazz music and presenting those conversations with listeners. When not hosting or listening to jazz, on record or in person, Cooke maintains a busy schedule as a self-employed web design consultant.
