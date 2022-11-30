Jazz and other music events in the Omaha metro area, compiled by KIOS music staff.
Omaha Blues Society Events -December 2022
For the best in live blues in our area, the Omaha Blues Society presents ongoing
events for your consideration. Upcoming performances include:
Dec 1: John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band @ The Strut
Dec 15: Mike Zito with Hector Anchondo @ The Waiting Room
Dec 22: Tony Holiday @ The Jewell
Dec 29: The Ninja Phunk Holiday Jam @ The B. Bar
For more details you may visit omahablues.com