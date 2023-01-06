© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Jazz and other music events in the Omaha metro area, compiled by KIOS music staff.

NJO: Live from Chicago

KIOS
Published January 6, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST
kirkgarrison22.jpg

Join the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra for their third concert program of the season entitled "Live from Chicago". This program will feature guest artist Kirk Garrison on trumpet.

A veteran of the Chicago jazz scene trumpeter and arranger Kirk Garrison is in high demand as a performer, composer, teacher, and arranger. He has received commissions from DePaul University, the Chicago String Ensemble, and the Millar Brass Ensemble. As a member of the Lt. Dan Band, Kirk performs for active duty military members, veterans and their families, including many charity organizations for disabled veterans. Kirk also performs as a guest soloist and clinician at middle schools, high schools and colleges throughout the country

The concert takes place on January 13th at 7:30pm at the Cornhusker Marriot in Lincoln, Nebraska. For more information you may visit www.artsincorporated.org/njo or call 402-477-8446

