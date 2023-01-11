Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio to perform at the Holland Performing Arts Center

The Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio—or as it is sometimes referred to, DLO3—specialize in the lost art of “feel good music.” The ingredients of this intoxicating cocktail include a big helping of the 1960s organ jazz stylings of Jimmy Smith and Baby Face Willette; a pinch of the snappy soul strut of Booker T. & The M.G.’s and The Meters; and sprinkles of Motown, Stax Records, blues, and cosmic Jimi Hendrix-style guitar. The Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio will perform on January 13th at 7:30 PM at Holland Performing Arts Center. For more information you may visit o-pa.org

