Jazzmeia Horn Quintet performing at Lied Center in February

A three-time GRAMMY® Award nominee, Jazzmeia Horn performs songs of daring musicality. Horn's repertoire includes jazz standards and covers of songs from other genres, including by artists such as Stevie Wonder. Her latest recording, Dear Love, is a triumph of vocal artistry and emotional power. Jazzmeia Horn will make her Lied Center debut with a concert of love songs-new and old.

She will perform with her quintet at the Lied Center on February 14th, at 7:30pm.

For more information you may visit www.liedcenter.org

