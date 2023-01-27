© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Jazz and other music events in the Omaha metro area, compiled by KIOS music staff.

Jazzmeia Horn Quintet performing at Lied Center in February

KIOS
Published January 27, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST
Jazzmeia-Horn-2_photo-credit-Jacob-Blickenstaff-1-1024x683.jpg

A three-time GRAMMY® Award nominee, Jazzmeia Horn performs songs of daring musicality. Horn's repertoire includes jazz standards and covers of songs from other genres, including by artists such as Stevie Wonder. Her latest recording, Dear Love, is a triumph of vocal artistry and emotional power. Jazzmeia Horn will make her Lied Center debut with a concert of love songs-new and old.
She will perform with her quintet at the Lied Center on February 14th, at 7:30pm.
For more information you may visit www.liedcenter.org

