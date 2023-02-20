An Interview with Bria Skonberg

Trumpeter Bria Skonberg will perform in Omaha this month.

Skonberg is set to perform at the Holland Music Center and at the UNO Jazz Festival. Described as “one of the most versatile and imposing musicians of her generation” (Wall Street Journal), Skonberg is an accomplished trumpeter, performer and educator.

KIOS Jazz host Chris Cooke recently spoke with Bria Skonberg over the phone. In a wide ranging interview, Skonberg discussed her work as a jazz educator, her studies with acclaimed trumpeter Warren Vache, and her years of performing with a who's who of music luminaries such as Jon Batiste, Wycliffe Gordon and many more including U2.