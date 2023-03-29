© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Jazz and other music events in the Omaha metro area, compiled by KIOS music staff.

Omaha Blues Society Events - April 2023

Published March 29, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT
For the best in live blues in our area, the Omaha Blues Society presents ongoing

events for your consideration. Upcoming performances include:

April 6: Joanna Connor @ The Waiting Room

April 13: Katy Guillen and The Drive @ Reverb Lounge

April 20: Bruce Katz Band @ The Jewell

April 29: Boo Boo Davis @ The Jewell

For more details you may visit omahablues.com

