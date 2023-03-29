Jazz and other music events in the Omaha metro area, compiled by KIOS music staff.
Omaha Blues Society Events - April 2023
1 of 1 — bsologo22.jpg
For the best in live blues in our area, the Omaha Blues Society presents ongoing
events for your consideration. Upcoming performances include:
April 6: Joanna Connor @ The Waiting Room
April 13: Katy Guillen and The Drive @ Reverb Lounge
April 20: Bruce Katz Band @ The Jewell
April 29: Boo Boo Davis @ The Jewell
For more details you may visit omahablues.com