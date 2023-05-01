Glenn Miller Orchestra to perform in Omaha

In the mood for big band music? Experience the world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra at the Holland Music Club as they return to Omaha by popular demand for one night only on their national tour! The 18 member orchestra, their lead singers, and vocal group will perform their catalog of big band classics just the way they would have over 80 years ago when Glenn Miller stood in front of his band. It is a show that continues to transport audiences back in time and is as nostalgic as it is exciting. Touring continuously since 1956, The Glenn Miller Orchestra has moved audiences for generations. They will perform on Monday, June 12th at 7:30pm at the Holland Music Club at the Holland Center. For more information you may visit o-pa.org

