Nebraska Jazz Orchestra: The Music of Dave Sharp

Join the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra for their final concert program of the season featuring the Music of David Sharp as well as the 2023 Young Jazz Artist Winner and the 2023 Young Lions All-Star Band. David Sharp was a long-time member of the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra saxophone section before moving to Ottumwa, Iowa, where he teaches at Indian Hills Community College. He has written many arrangements and original compositions for the NJO over the years, and his pieces have also been included on our CDs. This concert will pay tribute to his music. Each year an outstanding jazz musician under the age of 22 is selected as a part of the Young Jazz Artist competition. This year our winner is Keaton Clark on saxophone, you don't want to miss it! Additionally, this concert will feature the 2023 Young Lions All-Star Band, an audition-based band formed by young jazz musicians throughout the community. The concert takes place Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:30 pm at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel, 333 South 13th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska. For tickets and more information you may call (402) 477-8008 or visit the website at artsincorporated.org/njo

