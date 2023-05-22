Omaha Blues Society Events - June 2023

For the best in live blues in our area, the Omaha Blues Society presents ongoing

events for your consideration. Upcoming performances include:

///////////////////////////////////

June 1: Rusty Wright & Laurie Morvan Bands @ Rathskeller Bier Haus

June 8: Blues House & BluesEd @ Rathskeller Bier Haus

June 15: Bernard Allison & BluesEd Band Us & Them @

Rathskeller Bier Haus

June 22: Lil Ed & The Blues Imperials & BluesEd @

Rathskeller Bier Haus

June 29: Selwyn Birchwood & Blues Ed @ Rathskeller

Bier Hauus

/////////////////////////////////

(All Shows 6:00-9:00 pm)

For more details you may visit omahablues.com

