Jazz and other music events in the Omaha metro area, compiled by KIOS music staff.
Omaha Blues Society Events - June 2023
For the best in live blues in our area, the Omaha Blues Society presents ongoing
events for your consideration. Upcoming performances include:
June 1: Rusty Wright & Laurie Morvan Bands @ Rathskeller Bier Haus
June 8: Blues House & BluesEd @ Rathskeller Bier Haus
June 15: Bernard Allison & BluesEd Band Us & Them @
Rathskeller Bier Haus
June 22: Lil Ed & The Blues Imperials & BluesEd @
Rathskeller Bier Haus
June 29: Selwyn Birchwood & Blues Ed @ Rathskeller
Bier Hauus
(All Shows 6:00-9:00 pm)
For more details you may visit omahablues.com