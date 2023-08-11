© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Jazz Calendar
Jazz and other music events in the Omaha metro area, compiled by KIOS music staff.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra to perform at the Lied Center

KIOS
Published August 11, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT
Frank Stewart
/
Jazz at Lincoln Center

A nine-time GRAMMY® winner and the first jazz musician to win the Pulitzer Prize, Wynton Marsalis has led the 15-piece Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra since 1988. The group simultaneously honors the rich heritage of Duke Ellington and Louis Armstrong while presenting a stunning variety of new works and fresh arrangements. Among their many recordings is a recent tribute to legendary saxophonist Wayne Shorter.

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis will perform in Lincoln, Nebraska on Sunday, October 22 at 4:00pm.

For more information you may visit https://www.liedcenter.org/

