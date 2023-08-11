Jazz and other music events in the Omaha metro area, compiled by KIOS music staff.
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra to perform at the Lied Center
A nine-time GRAMMY® winner and the first jazz musician to win the Pulitzer Prize, Wynton Marsalis has led the 15-piece Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra since 1988. The group simultaneously honors the rich heritage of Duke Ellington and Louis Armstrong while presenting a stunning variety of new works and fresh arrangements. Among their many recordings is a recent tribute to legendary saxophonist Wayne Shorter.
The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis will perform in Lincoln, Nebraska on Sunday, October 22 at 4:00pm.
For more information you may visit https://www.liedcenter.org/