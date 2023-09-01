LOVAM Jazz Festival featuring Gerald Albright

The 11th annual LOVAM Jazz Festival will feature multi-Grammy award saxophonist Gerald Albright, soul-jazz flutist Althea Rene, Omaha's favorite jazz band Chad Stoner, and NOMA Ensemble with Dana Murray. Event takes place September 2nd, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM at Turner Park in Midtown Crossing and is free and open to the public. For more information you may visit

hallinscorp.com

