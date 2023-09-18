Trumpeter Pablo Masis to perform in Omaha September 25th

Jazz trumpeter Pablo Masis will bring his quartet to the Creighton Prep campus in Omaha, Nebraska on September 25th.

Masis will perform in concert on Monday, September 25th, at 7:30pm at the Criss Auditorium at Creighton Prep. It is open to the public, free admission.

Pablo and his quartet will also host a master class at 4:30 PM in the same location, and is open to students of all ages.

Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, Pablo spent his early years on the Navajo Indian Reservation in northern Arizona. Pablo moved to Omaha in 2004, where he was an active freelancer, performing across the Midwest. His first album of original compositions, titled “Half Past”, featured Omaha musicians Chris Steinke on saxophone, Mitch Towne on piano, Anthony King on bass, and Dana Murray on drums.

After moving to New York City in 2009, he has become an active freelancer and educator. Pablo has performed at New York venues including The Blue Note, The Baryshnikov Arts Center, The Waldorf Astoria and other fine establishments. Masis has appeared across the United States and Europe to appreciative audiences in New York, Seattle, New Orleans, Washington DC, The Netherlands, and Poland.

His latest recording is "Thought and Memory", currently being featured weekly on the Last Call on KIOS-FM.

For more information you may visit pablomasis.net

