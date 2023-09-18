© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jazz Calendar
Jazz and other music events in the Omaha metro area, compiled by KIOS music staff.

Trumpeter Pablo Masis to perform in Omaha September 25th

KIOS | By Chris Cooke
Published September 18, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT

Jazz trumpeter Pablo Masis will bring his quartet to the Creighton Prep campus in Omaha, Nebraska on September 25th.

Masis will perform in concert on Monday, September 25th, at 7:30pm at the Criss Auditorium at Creighton Prep. It is open to the public, free admission.

Pablo and his quartet will also host a master class at 4:30 PM in the same location, and is open to students of all ages.

Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, Pablo spent his early years on the Navajo Indian Reservation in northern Arizona. Pablo moved to Omaha in 2004, where he was an active freelancer, performing across the Midwest. His first album of original compositions, titled “Half Past”, featured Omaha musicians Chris Steinke on saxophone, Mitch Towne on piano, Anthony King on bass, and Dana Murray on drums.

After moving to New York City in 2009, he has become an active freelancer and educator. Pablo has performed at New York venues including The Blue Note, The Baryshnikov Arts Center, The Waldorf Astoria and other fine establishments. Masis has appeared across the United States and Europe to appreciative audiences in New York, Seattle, New Orleans, Washington DC, The Netherlands, and Poland.

His latest recording is "Thought and Memory", currently being featured weekly on the Last Call on KIOS-FM.

For more information you may visit pablomasis.net

Tags
Other Content OtherMusic
Chris Cooke
Chris Cooke has been a voice on public radio in Omaha since 1989. Working at KVNO-FM during college, Cooke hosted a weekend progressive jazz show on the station in addition to working as an on-air announcer. In November 1992, Cooke signed on at KIOS-FM and has been there ever since. He has hosted the Tuesday and Thursday editions of Jazz in the Afternoon since 1996 and has hosted Last Call since that year. A long time fan of jazz music, Cooke enjoys talking with the musicians who make jazz music and presenting those conversations with listeners. When not hosting or listening to jazz, on record or in person, Cooke maintains a busy schedule as a self-employed web design consultant.
See stories by Chris Cooke