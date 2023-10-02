© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Sounds of New Orleans with Byron Stripling

KIOS
Published October 2, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT

Trumpet virtuoso, singer, and actor Byron Stripling joins the Omaha Symphony for a spirited evening in celebration of New Orleans jazz, Louis Armstrong, and more! Byron Stripling and friends light up the stage with hits made famous by New Orleans favorites like Louis Armstrong, Fats Domino, Al Hirt, Mahalia Jackson and Jazz Age icons Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughn & Billie Holiday. Featuring classics from The Great American Songbook, they recreate some of the most memorable moments in musical history while entertaining and capturing everyone's heart along the way. Sounds of New Orleans with Byron Stripling takes place at the Holland Center on Saturday, October 7 at 7:30pm and Sunday October 8 at 2:00pm. For more information you may visit www.omahasymphony.org

