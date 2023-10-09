© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Jazz Calendar
Jazz and other music events in the Omaha metro area, compiled by KIOS music staff.

An Intimate Evening with Bill McGlaughlin and Karrin Allyson

Published October 9, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT

Bill McGlaughlin, the host of acclaimed public radio program Exploring Music, and Karrin Allyson, Omaha native, University of Omaha graduate and celebrated jazz singer, are partners in life and now on-stage together. They will present a night of cozy conversation, laughter, and music, followed by a dessert reception. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the performance will begin at 7:00 p.m. November 2 at the Strauss Performing Arts Center on the UNO campus. For more information you may visit kvno.org/event/an-intimate-evening-with-bill-and-karrin/

