An Intimate Evening with Bill McGlaughlin and Karrin Allyson

Bill McGlaughlin, the host of acclaimed public radio program Exploring Music, and Karrin Allyson, Omaha native, University of Omaha graduate and celebrated jazz singer, are partners in life and now on-stage together. They will present a night of cozy conversation, laughter, and music, followed by a dessert reception. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the performance will begin at 7:00 p.m. November 2 at the Strauss Performing Arts Center on the UNO campus. For more information you may visit kvno.org/event/an-intimate-evening-with-bill-and-karrin/



