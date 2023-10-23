© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Jazz Calendar
Jazz and other music events in the Omaha metro area, compiled by KIOS music staff.

Dan Wilson Master Class & Performance at NOMA

KIOS | By Mike Jacobs
Published October 23, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT

Grammy Award winning guitarist and composer Dan Wilson is coming to town for a free master class followed by a live performance at North Omaha Music and Arts in Omaha. The master class is on October 28th at 5:00pm with the performance at 6:30pm.

Wilson has been inspired by the sounds of gospel, blues, jazz and hip-hop and has played with such luminaries as Les McCann, Rene' Marie, David Sanborn and Dave Stryker to name a few.

North Omaha Music and Arts is located at 2510 N 24th Street in Omaha.For ticket information, please visit www.northomahamusic.org

Mike Jacobs
Mike Jacobs has been with KIOS since 1988 while attending the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Mike began his career at KIOS working weekends acting as local host for NPR’s Weekend Edition. He also hosted Morning Edition from 1990-1996. Mike began hosting the weekly blues program “Blues in the Afternoon” in October 1994 and took on the responsibilities of jazz programming and maintaining the music library in 1996. He has held the position of Music Director since 2002. In addition to hosting “Jazz in the Afternoon” on Wednesdays and Thursdays, Mike also helps with assembling music for “Jazz From Studio One” hosted by the advanced radio students at the Omaha Public Schools Career Center. Mike is an Omaha native and graduated from Technical High School in 1984.
