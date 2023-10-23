Dan Wilson Master Class & Performance at NOMA

Grammy Award winning guitarist and composer Dan Wilson is coming to town for a free master class followed by a live performance at North Omaha Music and Arts in Omaha. The master class is on October 28th at 5:00pm with the performance at 6:30pm.

Wilson has been inspired by the sounds of gospel, blues, jazz and hip-hop and has played with such luminaries as Les McCann, Rene' Marie, David Sanborn and Dave Stryker to name a few.

North Omaha Music and Arts is located at 2510 N 24th Street in Omaha.For ticket information, please visit www.northomahamusic.org