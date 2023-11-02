© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Jazz Calendar
Jazz and other music events in the Omaha metro area, compiled by KIOS music staff.

Omaha Blues Society Events-November 2023

KIOS | By Mike Jacobs
Published November 2, 2023

For the best in live blues in our area, the Omaha Blues Society presents ongoing

events for your consideration. Upcoming performances include:

///////////////////////////

Thursday November 16th: RJ Mischo & His Red Hot Blues Band

at Barnato 225 N 170th St #95 , Omaha

///////////////////////

Friday Nov 24th: Sailing in Soup at B Bar

4330 Leavenworth, Omaha

////////////////////////

Thursday Nov 30th: Brandon Miller Band at Waiting Room Lounge

6212 Maple Street, Omaha

/////////////////////////////

For more information on The Blues Society of Omaha,

please visit www.omahablues.com
Mike Jacobs
Mike Jacobs has been with KIOS since 1988 while attending the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Mike began his career at KIOS working weekends acting as local host for NPR’s Weekend Edition. He also hosted Morning Edition from 1990-1996. Mike began hosting the weekly blues program “Blues in the Afternoon” in October 1994 and took on the responsibilities of jazz programming and maintaining the music library in 1996. He has held the position of Music Director since 2002. In addition to hosting “Jazz in the Afternoon” on Wednesdays and Thursdays, Mike also helps with assembling music for “Jazz From Studio One” hosted by the advanced radio students at the Omaha Public Schools Career Center. Mike is an Omaha native and graduated from Technical High School in 1984.
