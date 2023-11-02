Omaha Blues Society Events-November 2023

For the best in live blues in our area, the Omaha Blues Society presents ongoing

events for your consideration. Upcoming performances include:

Thursday November 16th: RJ Mischo & His Red Hot Blues Band

at Barnato 225 N 170th St #95 , Omaha

Friday Nov 24th: Sailing in Soup at B Bar

4330 Leavenworth, Omaha

Thursday Nov 30th: Brandon Miller Band at Waiting Room Lounge

6212 Maple Street, Omaha

For more information on The Blues Society of Omaha,

please visit www.omahablues.com