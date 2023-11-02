Jazz and other music events in the Omaha metro area, compiled by KIOS music staff.
Omaha Blues Society Events-November 2023
For the best in live blues in our area, the Omaha Blues Society presents ongoing
events for your consideration. Upcoming performances include:
///////////////////////////
Thursday November 16th: RJ Mischo & His Red Hot Blues Band
at Barnato 225 N 170th St #95 , Omaha
///////////////////////
Friday Nov 24th: Sailing in Soup at B Bar
4330 Leavenworth, Omaha
////////////////////////
Thursday Nov 30th: Brandon Miller Band at Waiting Room Lounge
6212 Maple Street, Omaha
/////////////////////////////
For more information on The Blues Society of Omaha,
please visit www.omahablues.com