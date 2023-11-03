The Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience: 2023 Holly Jolly Holiday Tour visits the Holland Music Club on Friday, December 8 at 7:30pm.

The Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience is a rare, newcomer to traditional pop — fusing a big band spirit with an inventive edge — and garnering a top 5 Billboard spot with the release of their first album. Shaun, an Emmy award-winning crooner (and lead singer of the internationally known vocal group, Tonic Sol-fa) indelibly stamps vocal jazz and swing with a contemporary punch — to the delight of both traditionalists and newcomers —emerging as an original voice in the continuing tradition of the American vocalist.

For more information you may visit o-pa.org

