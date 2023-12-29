Celebrate New Year's Eve with NPR's Toast of the Nation

Join us New Years Eve at 9:00 as we ring in 2024 with NPR's Toast of the Nation. Four hours of live jazz from venues around the world. This year, you'll hear exciting music from Jonathan Scales Fourchestra, Lizz Wright, Red Baraat and Hiromi. Toast of the Nation has been an NPR tradition since 1979. It's festive jazz you can party to all night long. Join us at 9pm central New Year's Eve on KIOS-FM and live streaming on this website.

