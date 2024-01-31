Omaha Blues Society Events-February 2024

For the best in live blues in our area, the Omaha Blues Society presents ongoing

events for your consideration. Upcoming performances include:

Friday February 2 at 5:30 PM

BSO Presents Orphan Jon & The Abandoned

B Bar 4330 Leavenworth Omaha, Ne

Thursday February 15 at 6:00 PM

BSO Presents BoomChank with Kris Lager

The Waiting Room Lounge 6212 Maple Omaha, Ne

Friday March 1 at 7:00PM

BSO & Playing with Fire Present Bywater Call

The Waiting Room Lounge 6212 Maple Omaha, Ne

For more information on The Blues Society of Omaha,

please visit www.omahablues.com