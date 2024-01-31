Jazz and other music events in the Omaha metro area, compiled by KIOS music staff.
Omaha Blues Society Events-February 2024
For the best in live blues in our area, the Omaha Blues Society presents ongoing
events for your consideration. Upcoming performances include:
///////////////////////////
Friday February 2 at 5:30 PM
BSO Presents Orphan Jon & The Abandoned
B Bar 4330 Leavenworth Omaha, Ne
Thursday February 15 at 6:00 PM
BSO Presents BoomChank with Kris Lager
The Waiting Room Lounge 6212 Maple Omaha, Ne
Friday March 1 at 7:00PM
BSO & Playing with Fire Present Bywater Call
The Waiting Room Lounge 6212 Maple Omaha, Ne
////////////////////////////
For more information on The Blues Society of Omaha,
please visit www.omahablues.com