Jazz Calendar
Jazz and other music events in the Omaha metro area, compiled by KIOS music staff.

The Capital Jazz Society presents:﻿ The Nebraska Jazz Septet

KIOS | By Chris Cooke
Published February 19, 2024 at 1:14 PM CST

The Capital Jazz Society presents:﻿ The Nebraska Jazz Septet/Live at the Storm Cellar on February 26th.

The Nebraska Jazz Septet is made up of first chair players from the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra and is led by Music Director, Ed Love. Members include: Ed Love, woodwinds; Bob Krueger, trumpet; Pete Madsen, trombone; Tom Harvill, piano; Peter Bouffard, guitar; Hans Sturm, bass; and Greg Ahl, drums

This performance will celebrate Black History Month and feature works by Black Musicians and composers.

The Storm Cellar is at 32331/2 South 13th Street, located in the Indian Village Shopping Center. There is no admission charge.

For more information you may visit www.artsincorporated.org/cjs

Also, you may visit www.facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety
Chris Cooke
Chris Cooke has been a voice on public radio in Omaha since 1989. Working at KVNO-FM during college, Cooke hosted a weekend progressive jazz show on the station in addition to working as an on-air announcer. In November 1992, Cooke signed on at KIOS-FM and has been there ever since. He has hosted the Tuesday and Thursday editions of Jazz in the Afternoon since 1996 and has hosted Last Call since that year. A long time fan of jazz music, Cooke enjoys talking with the musicians who make jazz music and presenting those conversations with listeners. When not hosting or listening to jazz, on record or in person, Cooke maintains a busy schedule as a self-employed web design consultant.
