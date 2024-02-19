The Capital Jazz Society presents:﻿ The Nebraska Jazz Septet/Live at the Storm Cellar on February 26th.

The Nebraska Jazz Septet is made up of first chair players from the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra and is led by Music Director, Ed Love. Members include: Ed Love, woodwinds; Bob Krueger, trumpet; Pete Madsen, trombone; Tom Harvill, piano; Peter Bouffard, guitar; Hans Sturm, bass; and Greg Ahl, drums

This performance will celebrate Black History Month and feature works by Black Musicians and composers.

The Storm Cellar is at 32331/2 South 13th Street, located in the Indian Village Shopping Center. There is no admission charge.

For more information you may visit www.artsincorporated.org/cjs

Also, you may visit www.facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety