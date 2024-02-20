An interview with Dr. Pete Madsen and Andy Cassano

Dr. Pete Madsen, Professor of Music/Coordinator of Jazz Studies/Trombone Teacher at University of Nebraska at Omaha and Andy Cassano, Omaha Performing Arts Vice President for Programming and Education, joined Jazz in the Afternoon host Chris Cooke for a live on-air interview on February 15th. The subject was the upcoming University of Nebraska at Omaha Jazz Festival on February 23rd and 24th.

Click on the link to listen to the interview.

Recording engineer: Chris Cooke/KIOS