Omaha Blues Society Events-March 2024
For the best in live blues in our area, the Omaha Blues Society presents ongoing
events for your consideration. Upcoming performances include:
Friday March 1 at 7:00PM
BSO & Playing with Fire Present Bywater Call
The Waiting Room Lounge 6212 Maple Omaha,Ne
Thursday March 7
Cold Stares
Reverb Lounge 6121 Military Ave. Omaha,Ne
Thursday March 14 6:00 PM
James Armstrong
Philly Sports Bar & Grill
8116 S 84th Lavista
Friday March 15 6:00 PM
Michael Charles 40th Anniversary Tour with
Hidden Charms
B. Bar 4330 Leavenworth Omaha, Ne
Thursday March 21 6:00 PM
John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band
Waiting Room Lounge 6212 Maple St. Omaha, Ne
Thursday March 28 6:00 PM
The Bruce Katz Band
B Bar 4330 Leavenworth Omaha, Ne
For more information on The Blues Society of Omaha,
please visit www.omahablues.com