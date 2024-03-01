Omaha Blues Society Events-March 2024

For the best in live blues in our area, the Omaha Blues Society presents ongoing

events for your consideration. Upcoming performances include:

Friday March 1 at 7:00PM

BSO & Playing with Fire Present Bywater Call

The Waiting Room Lounge 6212 Maple Omaha,Ne

Thursday March 7

Cold Stares

Reverb Lounge 6121 Military Ave. Omaha,Ne

Thursday March 14 6:00 PM

James Armstrong

Philly Sports Bar & Grill

8116 S 84th Lavista

Friday March 15 6:00 PM

Michael Charles 40th Anniversary Tour with

Hidden Charms

B. Bar 4330 Leavenworth Omaha, Ne

Thursday March 21 6:00 PM

John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band

Waiting Room Lounge 6212 Maple St. Omaha, Ne

Thursday March 28 6:00 PM

The Bruce Katz Band

B Bar 4330 Leavenworth Omaha, Ne

For more information on The Blues Society of Omaha,

please visit www.omahablues.com

