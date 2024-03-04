Etienne Charles - Earth Tones

Trumpeter Etienne Charles will perform at the Holland Performing Arts Center on Friday, April 26.

Etienne Charles is the Assistant Professor of Jazz Trumpet at Michigan State University. Hailed by New York Times as "an auteur" and by Jazz Times as "A daring improviser who delivers with heart wrenching lyricism." According to Downbeat Magazine "Charles delivers his ebullient improvisations with the elegance of a world-class ballet dancer." Etienne has received critical acclaim for his exciting performances, thrilling compositions and knack for connecting with audiences worldwide. In June 2012, Etienne was written into the US Congressional Record for his musical contributions to Trinidad & Tobago and the World.

Perhaps more than any other musician of his generation or Eastern Caribbean origin, Etienne brings a careful study of myriad rhythms from the French, Spanish, English and Dutch speaking Caribbean to the table. Crucially, as a soloist, he fully understands the New Orleans trumpet tradition (which is readily discernible in his trademark instrumental swagger) and what famed Crescent City Pianist, Jelly Roll Morton so succinctly captured in the now immortal phrase, 'The Spanish Tinge'.

His latest recording, Creole Soul has received critical acclaim worldwide for it’s fusion of root grooves from the Afro-Caribbean. His previous release, Kaiso (Culture Shock Music 2011), features his arrangements and interpretations of the music of calypso legends Lord Kitchener, Mighty Sparrow & Roaring Lion.

Etienne Charles will perform at the Holland Performing Arts Center on Friday, April 26. Showtime is 7:30pm. The opening act will be Parfait.

For more information you may visit o-pa.org