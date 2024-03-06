Kathy Tyree & The Quincy Crouch Band

"Omaha's Own Queen of Soul" graces the Holland Music Club for a special performance. Kathy Tyree will present an evening of exciting and flawlessly performed music that will have you reminiscing, singing along, and dancing in your seat! Kathy is excited to share selections from a mixture of genres and eras that will take you on a musical journey you will never forget. She will be accompanied by the incomparable Quincy Crouch Band led by Ananias “Markey” Montague. They will perform at the Holland Music Club on Friday March 8 at 7:30pm. For more information you may visit o-pa.org

