KIOS 91.5 FM BLUES CHART MARCH 2024

1.ALTERED FIVE BLUES BAND / TESTIFYIN' / BLIND PIG

2.MIKE ZITO / LIFE IS HARD / GULF COAST

3.ALBERT CUMMINGS / STRONG / IVY MUSIC COMPANY

​4.JAMES HARMAN/DIDN'T WE HAVE SOME FUN SOMETIME/ELECTRO-FI

5.ONE DIME BAND / SIDE HUSTLE / SELF-RELEASE

6.​TINSLEY ELLIS / NAKED TRUTH / ALLIGATOR

7.SETH JAMES / LESSONS / QUALIFIED

8.RICK VITO / CADILLAC MAN / BLUE HEART

​​​9.JOHN CLIFTON / TOO MUCH TO PAY / FLOWER RECORDS

10.DANIELLE NICOLE / THE LOVE YOU BLEED / FORTY BELOW

11.STEVEN HOWELL & THE MIGHTY MEN/ 99 ½ WON'T DO/OUT OF THE PAST

12.STEVE SHANAHAN / BLUE RANCHERO / SELF-RELEASE

13.​JENNIFER PORTER / YES, I DO / COUGAR MOON

14.SUE FOLEY / ONE GUITAR WOMAN / STONY PLAIN

15.BRAD "GUITAR" WILSON / BUCKLE UP! / CALI BEE

16.JOHN PRIMER & BOB CORRIOTORE/CRAWLIN' KINGSNAKE/VIZZTONE

17.SHAWN KELLERMAN / KELL'S KITCHEN/

18.DIEGO MONGUE BAND / WHILE YOU WERE GONE / SELF-RELEASE

19.CHRIS O'LEARY / THE HARD LINE / ALLIGATOR

​20.KEVIN BURT / THANK YOU BROTHER BILL / GULF COAST

21.SEAN RILEY & THE WATER / STONE COLD HANDS / PUGNACIOUS

22.BROTHERS BROWN / NOWHERE LEFT TO GO / WOODLAND AVE.

23.JJ GREY & MOFRO / OLUSTEE / ALLIGATOR

24.​PATTI PARKS / COME SING WITH ME / VIZZTONE

25.JEFF ROGERS / DREAM JOB / SELF RELEASE

THIS LIST WAS SUBMITTED TO LIVING BLUES MAGAZINE FOR

INCLUSION IN THE NATIONAL BLUES CHART FOR APRIL 1, 2024

MIKE JACOBS

MUSIC DIRECTOR/KIOS-FM