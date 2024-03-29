The Brownville Concert Series: Heartbeats

The Brownville Concert Series kicks of their 33rd Thrilling Season with a hot show performing April 5, 6, and 7. Combine the world class pianist, Jeff Jenkins with the emotional vocals of Terri Jo and you have “Heartbeats”. Contemporary interpretations of the American songbook, pop classics, earthy blues, and fresh and inspiring originals, all in one unique and exciting package. This band will usher you down an avenue of timeless and deeply moving music. A collage of colorful expressions of joy, passion, happiness, and humor. A cinematic expression of sound, tinted with an edge of unexpected improvisation. Showtimes are 7:30pm April 5th and 6th and April 7th at 2:00pm. For more information you may visit brownvilleconcertseries.org