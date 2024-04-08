Jazz and other music events in the Omaha metro area, compiled by KIOS music staff.
Omaha Blues Society Events-April 2024
For the best in live blues in our area, the Omaha Blues Society presents ongoing
events for your consideration. Upcoming performances include:
Friday April 12th at 5:30 P.M.
BSO Presents: Womanish Girl
B. Bar 4330 Leavenworth Omaha, Ne
For more information on The Blues Society of Omaha,
please visit www.omahablues.com
