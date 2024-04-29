Omaha Blues Society Events-May 2024
For the best in live blues in our area, the Omaha Blues Society presents ongoing
events for your consideration. Upcoming performances include:
Sunday May 5:
2:00 PM-4:30 PM
BSO Presents BluesEd bands True Blues & Vertigo
Harvest Vineyard & Winery, 3010 G Road Syracuse, NE
Thursday May 16:
6:00 PM-9:00 PM
BSO Presents Albert Castiglia
The Waiting Room Lounge
6212 Maple Street Omaha, NE
Thursday May 23:
6:00 PM-9:00PM
BSO Member Appreciation Show
Omar Coleman & Westside Soul
Granary Green 7401 Main St. Ralston, NE
Thursday May 30:
6:00 PM -9:00 PM
BSO Presents "Blues at Granary Green"
The Jimmys
Granary Green 7401 Main St. Ralston, NE
For more information on The Blues Society of Omaha,
please visit www.omahablues.com
