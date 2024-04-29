Omaha Blues Society Events-May 2024

For the best in live blues in our area, the Omaha Blues Society presents ongoing

events for your consideration. Upcoming performances include:

///////////////////////

Sunday May 5:

2:00 PM-4:30 PM

BSO Presents BluesEd bands True Blues & Vertigo

Harvest Vineyard & Winery, 3010 G Road Syracuse, NE

////////////////////////////

Thursday May 16:

6:00 PM-9:00 PM

BSO Presents Albert Castiglia

The Waiting Room Lounge

6212 Maple Street Omaha, NE

////////////////////////////

Thursday May 23:

6:00 PM-9:00PM

BSO Member Appreciation Show

Omar Coleman & Westside Soul

Granary Green 7401 Main St. Ralston, NE

////////////////////////////////////

Thursday May 30:

6:00 PM -9:00 PM

BSO Presents "Blues at Granary Green"

The Jimmys

Granary Green 7401 Main St. Ralston, NE

////////////////////////////

For more information on The Blues Society of Omaha,

please visit www.omahablues.com

//////////////////////////////////

