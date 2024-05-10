Jazz in June 2024

University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s free concert series, Jazz in June, concerts take place every Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. during the month of June. Jazz in June has been a summer tradition of family fun and great music every Tuesday in June since 1992, making it Lincoln’s longest-running outdoor concert series. As a free event, the community is invited to support this program through Give to Lincoln Day or through the University of Nebraska Foundation. This program is presented by the University of Nebraska Lincoln.

JAZZ IN JUNE LINEUP:

/////////////////////////////

Big Wade & Black Swan Theory

Tuesday, June 4, 2024 | 7:00PM

Prepare for a high-energy blend of soul, funk, R&B, and jazz with Big Wade & The Black Swan Theory! They deliver a show unlike any other, fusing genres and sounds to provide a truly unique experience every time. Featuring lead singer and pianist Lewade “BIG Wade” Milliner, the Omaha-based group consists of musicians who have accompanied countless major chart-topping artists and are credited on songs with billions of streams from all over the world.

/////////////////////////////////

The Spicy Pickles Ft. Hannah Rodriguez

Tuesday, June 11, 2024 | 7:00PM

The Spicy Pickles are on a mission to bring swing to a new generation! This high-energy Denver-based ensemble will dish up swing and dance favorites, along with a visual vibe that will transport you back to the Golden Era of American music. Enjoy favorites made famous by Artie Shaw, Count Basie, and Benny Goodman, plus original music that will make you fall in love with jazz all over again.

/////////////////////////////

Mwenso & The Shakes

Tuesday, June 18, 2024 | 7:00PM

Mwenso & the Shakes is a unique troupe of global artists who present music that merges the highest form of entertainment and artistry while commanding a formidable timeline of jazz, funk, and R&B through African and Afro American music. Drawing on the stylings of artists like Fela Kuti, Earth, Wind and Fire, James Brown, and many other Black musical legends, Michael Mwenso leads an electrifying show the New York Times calls “intense, prowling, and ebullient.”

//////////////////////////////////////////

Yayennings Quartet

Tuesday, June 25, 2024 | 7:00PM

Jay Jennings is a 4-time GRAMMY® award-winning trumpeter best known for his work with the award-winning band Snarky Puppy. Jennings leads the Los Angeles-based Yayennings Quartet as they add a modern twist to the 1950’s West Coast bebop sound, inspired by the music of Chet Baker and Stan Getz. All compositions in the quartet’s catalog are written and arranged by Yayennings.

///////////////////////////////////////////

For more information you may visit

www.liedcenter.org/jazz-june-2024

