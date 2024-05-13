Jazz on the Green 2024

The beloved Omaha tradition is back for another summer of free concerts in Turner Park at Midtown Crossing. Bring your friends and family, your leashed pets, your lawn chairs, snacks, and soak in the perfect combination of live music and summer evenings.

This summer's Jazz on the Green will feature the following lineup:

USAF Heartland of America Band “Raptor” & Hector Anchondo Band

July 11, 2024 - 7:30 PM Midtown Crossing

Kick off the free Jazz on the Green concert series with USAF Heartland of America Band “Raptor” & International Blues Challenge winner Hector Anchondo Band.

Brass Queens

July 18, 2024 - 7:30 PM Midtown Crossing

Brass Queens has developed a signature sound that sits right at the intersection of the Big Apple and the Big Easy: their music is deeply inspired by and pays homage to the New Orleans brass band tradition while injecting the upbeat, multifaceted energy of their New York home into each performance. The result is a nonstop party: a Brass Queens show will have you singing along to classic pop hits, dancing your heart out to reggaeton, and feeling like you've been transported to Frenchman Street.

SRT

featuring Andrew Synowiec, John “J.R.” Robinson, Mitch Towne

July 25, 2024 - 7:30 PM Midtown Crossing

In an era where music is created virtually in bedrooms and basements, SRT is creating modern music the old-fashioned way: live, together in the studio. Session ace Andrew Synowiec, drumming legend John "J.R." Robinson, and jazz phenom Mitch Towne have formed a power trio with one foot in the past and one foot in the future.

LP and the Vinyl

August 1, 2024 - 7:30 PM Midtown Crossing

After years of intensive recording projects and concerts for jazz aficionados throughout the U.S., four San Diego-based musicians came together with a purpose: explore the art of song in their own unique way! Renowned jazz, blues and gospel singer Leonard Patton teamed up with the critically acclaimed Danny Green Trio to form LP And The Vinyl. The band’s wide array of influences includes everything from jazz, R&B, and rock, to 80’s and 90’s hits, Brazilian music, and classical music.

Endea Owens & the Cookout

August 8, 2024 - 7:30 PM Midtown Crossing

Endea Owens evolves the legacy of great leaders behind the bass. Citing her mentors as Marcus Belgrave, Rodney Whitaker, and Ron Carter, she approaches her sets with commanding presence and sensitivity, poised for spontaneity.

Big Wade & Black Swan Theory

Aug 15, 2024 - 7:30 PM Midtown Crossing

Big Wade and Black Swan Theory is an all star team of musicians including Big Wade (Keyboard and Lead Singer), Jay Shannon (Drummer), Mo Sanders (Bass), Brad Meyer (Guitar), Jonathon Brooks (Organ) and Glen White (Percussion). Collectively These musicians have produced and accompanied countless major chart topping artists spanning over 20 years and are credited on songs with billions of streams from all over the world. Based in Omaha Nebraska, Black Swan Theory has a sound that’s been described as soul music with funk, jazz, R&B and rock influences.

For more information you may visit:

o-pa.org/jazz-on-the-green