Jazz Calendar
Jazz and other music events in the Omaha metro area, compiled by KIOS music staff.

Glenn Miller Orchestra

KIOS
Published May 20, 2024 at 12:36 PM CDT

One of the most popular big bands in the world, the Glenn Miller Orchestra brings back to the stage timeless classics like “Tuxedo Junction,” “Moonlight Serenade” and “Chattanooga Choo Choo.” Get “In the Mood” for an elegant evening of swing as the 17-piece orchestra dazzles and delights in their return to Lincoln. It is a show that continues to transport audiences back in time and is as nostalgic as it is exciting. Touring continuously since 1956, the Glenn Miller Orchestra has moved audiences for generations. They will perform on Wednesday, June 17th at 7:00pm. For more information you may visit www.liedcenter.org
