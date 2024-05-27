© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jazz Calendar
Jazz and other music events in the Omaha metro area, compiled by KIOS music staff.

Global Sounds

KIOS
Published May 27, 2024 at 1:36 PM CDT

Global Sounds returns to Upland Park for a free festival presented in partnership with Canopy South. Global Sounds celebrates our cultural fabric through music, dance, food and community.

Schedule for June 1, 2024:

Gates open at 4:00 PM

4:00 PM Hispanic Arts Center of Omaha

4:40 PM Edem Soul

5:20 PM Sammy Figueroa and His Latin Jazz Ensemble

6:40 PM Pony Creek

7:30 PM Los Silverbacks

8:50 PM Las Cafeteras

For more information you may visit:

o-pa.org/on-stage/upcoming-shows
Tags
Other Content OtherMusic