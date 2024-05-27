Jazz and other music events in the Omaha metro area, compiled by KIOS music staff.
Global Sounds
Global Sounds returns to Upland Park for a free festival presented in partnership with Canopy South. Global Sounds celebrates our cultural fabric through music, dance, food and community.
Schedule for June 1, 2024:
Gates open at 4:00 PM
4:00 PM Hispanic Arts Center of Omaha
4:40 PM Edem Soul
5:20 PM Sammy Figueroa and His Latin Jazz Ensemble
6:40 PM Pony Creek
7:30 PM Los Silverbacks
8:50 PM Las Cafeteras
For more information you may visit: