Global Sounds returns to Upland Park for a free festival presented in partnership with Canopy South. Global Sounds celebrates our cultural fabric through music, dance, food and community.

Schedule for June 1, 2024:

Gates open at 4:00 PM

4:00 PM Hispanic Arts Center of Omaha

4:40 PM Edem Soul

5:20 PM Sammy Figueroa and His Latin Jazz Ensemble

6:40 PM Pony Creek

7:30 PM Los Silverbacks

8:50 PM Las Cafeteras

For more information you may visit:

o-pa.org/on-stage/upcoming-shows

