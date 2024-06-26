Jazz and other music events in the Omaha metro area, compiled by KIOS music staff.
20th Anniversary Playing With Fire Concert 2024
The 20th Anniversary Playing With Fire Concert for 2024 takes place July 11, 12 and 13 at The Performance Pavilion at Gene Leahy Mall 1001 Douglas St in Omaha.
Music starts at 5:30pm Thursday & Friday and 4:30pm on Saturday.
SCHEDULE:
Thursday July 11:
King King
Walter Trout
Lachy Doley
Friday July 12:
Bywater Call
Blackburn Brothers
Little Joe McCarthy & The Big Trouble
Saturday July 13
Cardinal Black
Aynsley Lister
Kris Lager & The Big Band
BluesEd band: Vertigo Blues Band
For more information, you may visit