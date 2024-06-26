20th Anniversary Playing With Fire Concert 2024

The 20th Anniversary Playing With Fire Concert for 2024 takes place July 11, 12 and 13 at The Performance Pavilion at Gene Leahy Mall 1001 Douglas St in Omaha.

Music starts at 5:30pm Thursday & Friday and 4:30pm on Saturday.

SCHEDULE:

Thursday July 11:

King King

Walter Trout

Lachy Doley

Friday July 12:

Bywater Call

Blackburn Brothers

Little Joe McCarthy & The Big Trouble

Saturday July 13

Cardinal Black

Aynsley Lister

Kris Lager & The Big Band

BluesEd band: Vertigo Blues Band

For more information, you may visit

www.playingwithfireomaha.net

