Jazz Calendar
Jazz and other music events in the Omaha metro area, compiled by KIOS music staff.

Music In The Parks

KIOS
Published July 9, 2024 at 11:48 AM CDT

The Music in the Parks series continues this summer in the Omaha area.

Ongoing shows in the series include a wide variety of local artists including Susie Thorne, Michael Lyon, Jorge Nila and others, performing in local area parks and outdoor gathering spaces.

The Omaha Musicians’ Association supports these concerts. Admission is free of charge.

For more information you may visit www.omahamusic.com.
