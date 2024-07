In The Market for Blues 2024 is taking place in Omaha in August. It's a festival featuring 35 bands at 11 venues and over 12 hours of music in downtown Omaha, on August 3.

The headliner is Kat Riggins & Her Blues Revival at 8:00pm at Omaha Performing Arts Holland Center Music Club.

For ticket information and the full schedule, you may visit www.omahablues.com