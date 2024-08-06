An Interview with Endea Owens

Endea Owens, a jazz bassist and rising star on the jazz scene, will perform at Jazz on the Green on August 8th in Omaha.

Admission is free to the outdoor concert series.

Owens, from Detroit, has worked with musicians such as Steve Turre, Wynton Marsalis and Jon Batiste, to name a few. A graduate of The Juilliard School, her mentors were Marcus Bellgrave, Ron Carter, Marion Hayden and Rodney Whitaker.

She is a member of the house band of the Late Show with Steven Colbert. Additionally, she has taught aspiring jazz students across the United States and Europe.

In a wide-ranging interview with KIOS jazz host Chris Cooke, Owens discussed her early experiences as a jazz bassist, the music on her debut release, and the non-profit organization she founded, the Community Cookout.

Click on the link to listen to the interview.