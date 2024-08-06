© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Music Interviews
Interviews with leading musicians on today's scene presented by KIOS music hosts.

An Interview with Endea Owens

KIOS | By Chris Cooke
Published August 6, 2024 at 4:33 PM CDT

Endea Owens, a jazz bassist and rising star on the jazz scene, will perform at Jazz on the Green on August 8th in Omaha.

Admission is free to the outdoor concert series.

Owens, from Detroit, has worked with musicians such as Steve Turre, Wynton Marsalis and Jon Batiste, to name a few. A graduate of The Juilliard School, her mentors were Marcus Bellgrave, Ron Carter, Marion Hayden and Rodney Whitaker.

She is a member of the house band of the Late Show with Steven Colbert. Additionally, she has taught aspiring jazz students across the United States and Europe.

In a wide-ranging interview with KIOS jazz host Chris Cooke, Owens discussed her early experiences as a jazz bassist, the music on her debut release, and the non-profit organization she founded, the Community Cookout.

Click on the link to listen to the interview.
Chris Cooke
Chris Cooke has been a voice on radio in Omaha since 1988. While at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, he studied radio broadcasting, history and religion. Working at KVNO-FM, Cooke hosted a weekend adventuresome jazz show on the station in addition to duties as an on-air announcer on overnights, weekends and holidays. He also worked at KBLZ (the then student-run radio station) as well as KYNE-TV, and The Gateway as a reporter.
In November 1992, Cooke signed on at KIOS-FM and has been there ever since. He has hosted the Tuesday and Thursday editions of Jazz in the Afternoon since 1996 and has also hosted Last Call since that year. A long time fan of jazz music, Cooke enjoys talking with the musicians who make jazz music. He has interviewed Horace Silver, Roy Haynes, Wayne Shorter, David Liebman, Airto Moreira, Jessica Williams and Karrin Allyson, to name a few. While not at the station Cooke maintains a web design consultancy business that has served a number of non-profit and music clients for over 20 years.
