Jazz and other music events in the Omaha metro area, compiled by KIOS music staff.
The Glenn Miller Orchestra returns to Omaha
The world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra is set to return to Omaha on September 30th.
In the mood again? Experience the Glenn Miller Orchestra as they return to Omaha by popular demand for one night only on their national tour!
They will perform at 7:00pm on September 30th at the Holland Music Club.
For more information you may visit ticketomaha.com/Productions/glenn-miller-orchestra