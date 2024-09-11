Matthew Whitaker to perform in Omaha

Prepare to be spellbound by the prodigious musician and composer Matthew Whitaker. His mastery of the piano transcends boundaries, captivating audiences with his soulful melodies and virtuosic improvisations. Blind since birth, he navigates the keyboard with precision and passion. With influences ranging from jazz legends to classical maestros, Whitaker's music is a vibrant tapestry of genres, woven together with finesse and flair. Whitaker is a three-time ASCAP Foundation Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composers Award winner, and he continues to collaborate with industry greats. He has also appeared on notable TV shows like Showtime at the Apollo, the Today Show, Ellen and a feature on 60 Minutes, and had guest soloist appearances with orchestras and symphonies all over the country. Matthew Whitaker will perform at the Holland Performing Arts Center on November 14 at 7:30pm. For more information you may visit o-pa.org