Jazz Calendar
Jazz and other music events in the Omaha metro area, compiled by KIOS music staff.

Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience 2024 Cool Yule Holiday Tour

Published November 19, 2024 at 12:06 PM CST

Embark on a swingin' holiday journey with the Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience! Delight in the magic of your favorite Christmas music as this rare newcomer to traditional pop fuses a big band spirit with an inventive edge. Led by Emmy award-winning crooner Shaun Johnson, also the lead singer of Tonic Sol-fa, the ensemble has left an indelible mark on vocal jazz and swing. Garnering a top 5 Billboard spot with their first album, Shaun brings a contemporary punch to delight both traditionalists and newcomers alike. Join us for a festive celebration as this extraordinary group emerges as a fresh and original voice in the rich tradition of the American vocalist. Shaun Johnson and his band perform at the Holland Music Club on Friday December 13 at 7:30pm. For more information you may visit o-pa.org
