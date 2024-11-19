Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience 2024 Cool Yule Holiday Tour

Embark on a swingin' holiday journey with the Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience! Delight in the magic of your favorite Christmas music as this rare newcomer to traditional pop fuses a big band spirit with an inventive edge. Led by Emmy award-winning crooner Shaun Johnson, also the lead singer of Tonic Sol-fa, the ensemble has left an indelible mark on vocal jazz and swing. Garnering a top 5 Billboard spot with their first album, Shaun brings a contemporary punch to delight both traditionalists and newcomers alike. Join us for a festive celebration as this extraordinary group emerges as a fresh and original voice in the rich tradition of the American vocalist. Shaun Johnson and his band perform at the Holland Music Club on Friday December 13 at 7:30pm. For more information you may visit o-pa.org