David Koesters

David started in broadcasting at his hometown radio station in Holdrege, Nebraska while still in high school. He went on to earn journalism and law degrees from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and has worked for a number of radio and television stations around the United States. He is a big advocate for community media and loves being a part of the local fabric of NPR. He also has a cat.

You can hear David weekday evenings on KIOS, as well as his weekly segments highlighting the library, local history, and local community organizations during Morning Edition and All Things Considered.