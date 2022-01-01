Jenn White is 1A’s host.

A seasoned journalist and podcast host, she has worked in public radio since 1999. She joins us from Chicago’s WBEZ where she has held several on-air positions, as host of the station’s local two-hour midday show, Reset with Jenn White, and before that as host of The Morning Shift.

She is also a familiar voice on several WBEZ podcasts, including Making Oprah, Making Obama and 16 Shots, which chronicled the fatal police shooting of Laquan McDonald and the trial of Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke. Before WBEZ, White was the local host of All Things Considered at Michigan Radio.

Jenn is also skilled as a public speaker and has moderated numerous on-air gubernatorial and mayoral debates. A native of Detroit and graduate of the University of Michigan, she moved to Washington, D.C. with her husband and two dogs in 2020.