Maria Corpuz eagerly joined the Riverside Chats team at the end of 2022. Since graduating from Creighton University’s school of Journalism, Media, and Computing, she has been exploring ways to utilize the power of collaborative conversation to improve her community. Born and raised in Omaha, her work spans across multiple platforms in efforts such as grassroots journalism, startups, politics, non-profit partnerships, arts and culture. Corpuz believes that storytelling expands universal empathy and builds connection within the community.