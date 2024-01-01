Michael Griffin

Griffin was born in Kansas City, Missouri and spent most of his childhood in Omaha. He graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in sociology. Griffin earned a Master of Public Health from Emory University in 2021.

A self-described policy fanatic, Griffin uses creative pursuits to improve community participation in politics.

"Riverside Chats" creator Tom Knoblauch will continue to host episodes of the show, along with contributor Maria Corpuz, who joined the team last year.

Griffin is a musician and comedian in his free time. He plays the keyboard and saxophone in local jazz band Indigo Moon. Last summer, Culxr House hosted Griffin's sold-out stand-up special "27 Club."