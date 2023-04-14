© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS at the Movies

KIOS at the Movies: Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda

By Joshua LaBure
Published April 14, 2023 at 12:46 AM CDT
3D48E8EE-0AD6-4142-8A18-E2BE2E04D603.jpeg

In the documentary Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda, director Stephen Nomura Shible takes us on a journey into the life and work of Ryuichi Sakamoto, one of the most influential musicians of our time. The film explores not only Sakamoto's creative process, but also his personal life, his activism, and his battle with cancer.

Sakamoto's work as a composer, musician, and ambient artist has earned him a great deal of respect in the industry. The documentary showcases his innovative approach to music and how he blends sounds from nature and different sources to create his unique compositions. For example, one of the most memorable scenes in the film shows Sakamoto's curiosity about how rain would sound on a bucket. He puts the bucket over his head and walks out into the rain before putting a microphone in it to capture the sound.

The film also explores Sakamoto's work as a composer for films, including his Oscar-winning scores for "Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence" and "The Revenant." The documentary provides a glimpse into the creative process behind these scores, and how Sakamoto's unique approach to music elevated the films to new heights.

Aside from his music, the film also highlights Sakamoto's activism and his dedication to anti-nuclear causes. As someone who grew up in Japan in the aftermath of World War II, Sakamoto has a deep appreciation for the importance of peace and the dangers of nuclear weapons. The film shows how Sakamoto uses his platform to raise awareness about these issues and to push for change.

Finally, the film also examines Sakamoto's battle with cancer. The documentary provides an intimate look at how Sakamoto dealt with his diagnosis and how it affected his work and personal life. Despite the challenges he faced, Sakamoto continued to create music and to use his voice to make a difference.

Overall, Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda is a powerful and moving documentary that provides an intimate look at the life and work of one of the greatest musicians of our time. It is a must-watch for anyone interested in music, creativity, and the human experience.

You can find Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda on MUBI and VOD.

KIOS at the Movies Film
Joshua LaBure
Joshua LaBure is a documentary filmmaker, radio producer and podcaster based out of Omaha, Nebraska. His experience includes having directed and produced several short films, two narrative features and two documentary features, with his works featured at the Lone Star Film Festival, The Bureau of Creative Works and other filmmaker showcases. His most recent documentary had a sold-out premiere and received a standing ovation at the Benson Theatre. Furthermore, he founded the Denver Filmmakers Collective, which hosted local filmmaker showcases, has served on jury for major film festivals and has hosted countless film screenings.
