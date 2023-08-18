"For the Animals: A Dogumentary" follows two animal rescuers, who are also sisters, as they go out into the streets of Houston, TX to save abused and stray dogs.

The film is a powerful documentary in a simple, verite style that does an incredible job of showing the grueling work of animal rescue and the importance of caring for the animals around us. It brims with humanity, passion, and care, making it a highly recommended watch. I wanted to dive deeper into the film with the subjects of the documentary, Tena Lundquist Faust and Tama Lundquist, who also formed the organization, Houston PetSet, and the non-profit production company that produced the film.

"For the Animals” is now streaming and available on VOD.

