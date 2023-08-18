© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS at the Movies

For the Animals: A Dogumentary

By Joshua LaBure
Published August 18, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT

"For the Animals: A Dogumentary" follows two animal rescuers, who are also sisters, as they go out into the streets of Houston, TX to save abused and stray dogs.

The film is a powerful documentary in a simple, verite style that does an incredible job of showing the grueling work of animal rescue and the importance of caring for the animals around us. It brims with humanity, passion, and care, making it a highly recommended watch. I wanted to dive deeper into the film with the subjects of the documentary, Tena Lundquist Faust and Tama Lundquist, who also formed the organization, Houston PetSet, and the non-profit production company that produced the film.

"For the Animals” is now streaming and available on VOD.

Tags
KIOS at the Movies KIOS at the MoviesOn Documentary
Stay Connected
Joshua LaBure
Joshua LaBure is a documentary filmmaker, radio producer and podcaster based out of Omaha, Nebraska. His experience includes having directed and produced several short films, two narrative features and two documentary features, with his works featured at the Lone Star Film Festival, The Bureau of Creative Works and other filmmaker showcases. His most recent documentary had a sold-out premiere and received a standing ovation at the Benson Theatre. Furthermore, he founded the Denver Filmmakers Collective, which hosted local filmmaker showcases, has served on jury for major film festivals and has hosted countless film screenings.
See stories by Joshua LaBure
Related Content
Load More