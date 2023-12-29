© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS at the Movies

Soft Liquid Center with Perry Home Video

By Joshua LaBure
Published December 29, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST

Today on KIOS at the Movies, Joshua LaBure is joined by the filmmakers behind the new indie horror film “Soft Liquid Center.”

In the aftermath of a breakup, a woman moves into a new house, only to be confronted by strange occurrences. This sets the stage for the horror film "Soft Liquid Center" by Perry Home Video, directed by Joseph Kolean and Zach Gutierrez, with co-writer and star Steph Holmbo.

The film draws you in with its unique beauty and atmosphere, aiming for a lingering dread rather than jump scares.

With intentional cinematography and grounded performances, the film blends surreal imagery with a chilling realism that only becomes more disturbing when you process what the main character has been through.

In the final episode of 2023, join me in welcoming the filmmakers and my friends to discuss this film.

Joshua LaBure
Joshua LaBure is a documentary filmmaker, radio producer and podcaster based out of Omaha, Nebraska. His experience includes having directed and produced several short films, two narrative features and two documentary features, with his works featured at the Lone Star Film Festival, The Bureau of Creative Works and other filmmaker showcases. His most recent documentary had a sold-out premiere and received a standing ovation at the Benson Theatre. Furthermore, he founded the Denver Filmmakers Collective, which hosted local filmmaker showcases, has served on jury for major film festivals and has hosted countless film screenings.
