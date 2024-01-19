Joshua LaBure is a documentary filmmaker, radio producer and podcaster based out of Omaha, Nebraska. His experience includes having directed and produced several short films, two narrative features and two documentary features, with his works featured at the Lone Star Film Festival, The Bureau of Creative Works and other filmmaker showcases. His most recent documentary had a sold-out premiere and received a standing ovation at the Benson Theatre. Furthermore, he founded the Denver Filmmakers Collective, which hosted local filmmaker showcases, has served on jury for major film festivals and has hosted countless film screenings.
Today on KIOS at the Movies, Joshua LaBure is joined by filmmaker Toby Amies and King Crimson bass player, Tony Levin to discuss the film new documentary “In the Court of the Crimson King: King Crimson at 50.”
Today on KIOS at the Movies, Joshua LaBure is joined by filmmaker Jenny Perlin to discuss her new documentary and one of Joshua's favorite films of the year, "Bunker." The film explores the experiences some of the people who build, sell and live in bunkers.
Today on KIOS Movies, Joshua LaBure is joined by our Marketing Director, Topher Booth, to delve into the exciting lineup of upcoming documentary showings hosted by KIOS. The series kicks off with a screening of "Gunda" at Millworks Commons on December 7th, commencing at 7 pm.