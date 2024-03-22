© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

2024 True/False Film Fest: THERE WAS, THERE WAS NOT

By Joshua LaBure
Published March 22, 2024 at 1:59 PM CDT

In the new film, "THERE WAS, THERE WAS NOT," filmmaker Emily Mkrtichian intricately weaves the stories of four women, initially painting a calm portrait of their daily lives. However, the narrative takes a poignant turn as conflict erupts in the Republic of Artsakh, transforming their lives into a tragedy. This subtle masterpiece is imbued with a profound sense of humanity and compassion, evoking a deep emotional resonance as we bear witness to the irrevocable transformation of these women's lives.

Joshua LaBure
Joshua LaBure is a documentary filmmaker, radio producer and podcaster based out of Omaha, Nebraska. His experience includes having directed and produced several short films, two narrative features and two documentary features, with his works featured at the Lone Star Film Festival, The Bureau of Creative Works and other filmmaker showcases. His most recent documentary had a sold-out premiere and received a standing ovation at the Benson Theatre. Furthermore, he founded the Denver Filmmakers Collective, which hosted local filmmaker showcases, has served on jury for major film festivals and has hosted countless film screenings.
See stories by Joshua LaBure
