2024 True/False Film Fest: THERE WAS, THERE WAS NOT

In the new film, "THERE WAS, THERE WAS NOT," filmmaker Emily Mkrtichian intricately weaves the stories of four women, initially painting a calm portrait of their daily lives. However, the narrative takes a poignant turn as conflict erupts in the Republic of Artsakh, transforming their lives into a tragedy. This subtle masterpiece is imbued with a profound sense of humanity and compassion, evoking a deep emotional resonance as we bear witness to the irrevocable transformation of these women's lives.

