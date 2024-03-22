(Rebroadcast) "Bunker" with Jenny Perlin

Join us on March 28th at 7 pm at Millwork Commons, where KIOS and Joshua LaBure's KIOS at the Movies proudly present a special screening of the documentary "Bunker.”

The screening is free to the public.

Today on KIOS at the Movies, Joshua LaBure is joined by filmmaker Jenny Perlin to discuss her new documentary and one of Joshua's favorite films of the year, "Bunker." The film explores the experiences some of the people who build, sell and live in bunkers.

