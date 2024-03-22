© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS at the Movies

(Rebroadcast) "Bunker" with Jenny Perlin

By Joshua LaBure
Published March 22, 2024 at 1:07 AM CDT

Join us on March 28th at 7 pm at Millwork Commons, where KIOS and Joshua LaBure's KIOS at the Movies proudly present a special screening of the documentary "Bunker.”

The screening is free to the public.

Today on KIOS at the Movies, Joshua LaBure is joined by filmmaker Jenny Perlin to discuss her new documentary and one of Joshua's favorite films of the year, "Bunker." The film explores the experiences some of the people who build, sell and live in bunkers.

Tags
KIOS at the Movies KIOS at the Movies
Stay Connected
Joshua LaBure
Joshua LaBure is a documentary filmmaker, radio producer and podcaster based out of Omaha, Nebraska. His experience includes having directed and produced several short films, two narrative features and two documentary features, with his works featured at the Lone Star Film Festival, The Bureau of Creative Works and other filmmaker showcases. His most recent documentary had a sold-out premiere and received a standing ovation at the Benson Theatre. Furthermore, he founded the Denver Filmmakers Collective, which hosted local filmmaker showcases, has served on jury for major film festivals and has hosted countless film screenings.
See stories by Joshua LaBure
Related Content
Load More