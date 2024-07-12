“Edge of Everything” with Sierra McCormick & a quick review of “Longlegs”

"Edge of Everything" is a compelling new film from directors Sophia Sabella and Pablo Feldman, centered on a teenager on the cusp of turning 15. While the movie revisits familiar themes of teenage angst, it is anchored by Sierra McCormick’s layered and captivating performance as Abby. McCormick brings depth and authenticity to the role, making "Edge of Everything" a standout exploration of adolescence, grief and identity.

Today on KIOS at the Movies, host Joshua LaBure sits down with actor Sierra McCormick, the star of the new film “Edge of Everything.”

“Edge of Everything” is now available on VOD.

Last night, I had the chance to finally see the much-discussed and heavily promoted film, "Longlegs," from director Osgood Perkins, son of Anthony Perkins. With the immense hype surrounding it since the first trailer dropped months ago, I was skeptical if it could truly deliver, yet in many ways, the film managed to exceed expectations while also falling short in some aspects.

I won't delve deep into the plot, as "Longlegs" is best approached with minimal prior knowledge. However, I can attest that the film kept me thoroughly engaged and on edge throughout. The music was flawlessly integrated, the direction exuded confidence, and Maika Monroe is in one of career best roles as Lee Harker, and Nicholas Cage truly delivers a gonzo, off the wall performance.

While I can't claim the film scared me in the traditional sense, I left the theater feeling as though I'd undergone an experience—tired yet oddly relieved.

"Longlegs" is a film that knows its sandbox well. It skillfully plays with familiar tropes to deliver a layered and engaging experience. If you surrender to it, you'll find yourself thrilled and perhaps even surprised by moments of humor amidst the horror.

Longlegs is now in theatres including The Alamo Drafthouse and Film Streams.